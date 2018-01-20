Man Utd’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan discussing final details before Arsenal transfer

Manchester United attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is in discussions with Arsenal over the final details of his transfer, according to The Guardian.

The Armenia international, aged 28, is believed to be spending Saturday ironing out the finer points of his switch from Old Trafford to the Emirates Stadium.

Once Mkhitaryan reaches an agreement with the Gunners over his personal terms the deal that will see him move to north London and Alexis Sanchez move in the opposite direction is likely to be completed almost immediately.

The report claims that no last-minute glitches are expected, so it is just a matter of Mkhitaryan and his agent Mino Raiola signing-off on the terms of his contract before the mostly hotly-anticipated deal of the January transfer window goes through.

Mkhitaryan joined the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund in the summer 2016 transfer window. He has only been able to find his best form in flashes during his time at Old Trafford.