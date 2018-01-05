Man Utd’s three-man left-back shortlist

Manchester United have drawn up a three-man shortlist as they seek to add a new left-back to their squad, according to the Daily Record.

Manager Jose Mourinho is keen to address the problem position as is reportedly targeting one of three options.

Juventus’ Alex Sandro, Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon and Celtic’s Kieran Tierney are the players said to be in contention.

Brazil international Alex Sandro, aged 26, is said to be United’s top target. But Juve’s €70m asking price means he would also be by far the most expensive option.

The report claims that Luke Shaw’s recent resurgence might also affect Mourinho’s thinking. Recent injuries and suspensions have led to a rare run in the team for Shaw, and Mourinho is said to be impressed by his application, efforts to improve his fitness and willingness to accept tactical direction.

The England international could now be offered a lifeline at Old Trafford, in which case Mourinho could bring in 17-year-old Sessegnon or 20-year-old Tierney as an understudy.