Man Utd’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic nearing LA Galaxy transfer

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is close to joining Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy, according to ESPN.

Multiple sources are said to have confirmed that that the deal is in the pipeline and that the Swedish veteran is on his way to the USA.

Ibrahimovic, aged 36, is currently sidelined following a complication arising from the serious knee injury he sustained last April. Manager Jose Mourinho told his press conference earlier today that the former AC Milan, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain star is not carrying an injury, but is not yet ready for the physical demands of the Premier League.

He has made seven appearances for the Red Devils since fighting back to fitness after undergoing surgery on his knee and is reportedly due to be back in training again next week.

United’s recent signing of Alexis Sanchez means they can now afford to let Ibrahimovic leave mid-season and he is expected to do so in order to become a Galaxy player for the start of the new MLS season.