Manchester United’s James Wilson linked with Sheffield United

Manchester United striker James Wilson is a target for Sheffield United during the current transfer window, according to the Sheffield Star.

Blades boss Chris Wilder is reportedly plotting a loan move for Wilson.

The 22-year-old has scored four senior goals for United and has also spent time on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion and Derby County.

A former England Under-21 international, Wilson has seen his progress hampered by injuries in recent seasons, including a serious knee injury that cut short his spell with the Rams after just four appearances.

Wilder is reportedly hoping to bring Wilson in this week in time to feature against Sheffield Wednesday in the Steel City derby on Friday night.

The Biddulph-born United academy product is yet to player first-team football so far this season and has been turning out for the under-23 side.

The Blades are currently sitting in seventh place in the Championship table, just a point outside the playoff places.