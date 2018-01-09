Marouane Fellaini tells Jose Mourinho he is quitting Man Utd

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has informed manager Jose Mourinho that he intends to leave the club, according to The Sun.

The Belgium international, aged 30, is reported to have told Mourinho that he wants to seek a new challenge when his contract expires this summer.

Fellaini, signed from Everton for £27.5m by former manager David Moyes, has been an important player under Mourinho, who was keen to keep him at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese boss has not yet given up the fight and is hoping to use United’s warm weather training camp in Dubai this week as an opportunity to convince Fellaini that his future is with United.

But as it stands, he intends to move on.

Fellaini is now into the final six months of his contract and is already free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any club outside England.

He has been linked with French giants Paris Saint-Germain, plus Turkish rivals Besiktas and Fenerbahce.