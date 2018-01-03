Mesut Ozil hints at new Arsenal contract

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has dropped the biggest hint for some time that he might be willing to sign a new contract at the club.

The 29-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, yet to agree an extension and widely tipped to leave the Gunners on a free transfer this summer. Indeed, he is now into the final six months of his deal and free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any overseas club.

But his latest comments have offered Gunners some hope that he could yet commit to them.

Speaking at a mock press conference arranged by Sky Sports in which he was quizzed by young Arsenal fans, Ozil suggested he was now a bigger player than when he arrived from Real Madrid in 2013.

He also branded the Gunners a “big club”, praised its history and players, and spoke of his pride to be playing for them.

Asked why he had joined the club, Ozil said: “Because of the history and the amazing players. I’m here to learn, to grow up and to show my talent for this club.

“This club has made me bigger. I’m so proud to play for a big club like Arsenal.”