Mesut Ozil signs new Arsenal contract

Mesut Ozil has signed a new contract at Arsenal, according to the BBC.

The Germany international, aged 29, was due to be out of contract this summer and looked set to the leave the Gunners on a free transfer.

But he has reportedly now put pen to paper on a new deal that will keep him at the Emirates Stadium until June 2021.

Ozil’s new deal is said to make him the best paid player in Arsenal’s history and will see him earn £350,000-a-week before tax.

The deal, which was apparently signed on Wednesday, has not yet been announced by the Gunners.

Ozil joined the Gunners from Real Madrid in 2013 for a then club record fee of £42.4m.

The attacking midfielder had been linked with a move to Manchester United, where he would have been reunited with fellow Arsenal contract rebel Alexis Sanchez.

But his new three-and-a-half-year deal means he is now set to spend the rest of his peak years at Arsenal.