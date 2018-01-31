Michy Batshuayi hints at imminent move to Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has alluded to his impending move to Borussia Dortmund via his official Twitter account.

The Belgium international, aged 24, looks set to join the Bundesliga club on loan for the remainder of the 2017/18 season.

Posting on Twitter, Batshuayi published emojis of a bat, a new moon, a full moon, an ellipsis and a pair of eyes.

That seems to be a reference to his Batsman nickname and an indication that his bat-signal is calling him elsewhere.