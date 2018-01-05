Monaco insist Liverpool target Thomas Lemar will not be sold

Thomas Lemar will not be joining Liverpool this month, according to Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim.

Reports yesterday suggested that the Reds had earmarked Lemar as the man they want to replace Barcelona-bound Philippe Coutinho and that the France winger had agreed to make the move.

But that was dependent on Liverpool striking a deal with Monaco – something Jardim insists will not be happening this month.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Jardim said: “Monaco are not in the habit of making big sales in the winter,” Jardim said.

“It’s our strategy. The players understand and they know how it goes here.”

Monaco rejected a £90m bid from Arsenal for their 22-year-old on transfer deadline day at the end of the last window. Having already sold the likes of Tiemoue Bakayoko, Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Kylian Mbappe, they were not prepared to lose Lemar without sufficient time to sign a replacement.

Jardim’s comments suggest they are still not prepared to lose Lemar. His claims back up the words of Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev, who last October claimed the winger would not leave mid-season.