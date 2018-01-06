Mousa Dembele linked with Inter Milan and AC Milan

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele is a transfer target for Inter Milan and AC Milan, according to Sky Sports.

The city rivals are set to go up against each other to land the Belgium international.

Dembele, aged 30, is still an important member of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad. But injury problems and management of his long-standing foot injury have restricted his involvement so far this season.

The former Fulham man turns 31 in July just weeks after he will have entered the final 12 months of his contract.

It remains to be seen how keen Spurs will be to keep hold of a player the wrong side of 30 who is unable to play week in, week out.

Spurs have reportedly begun scouting for a long-term replacement for Dembele and it is suggested that he could be allowed to move on at the end of the season.

Milan and Inter are set to be among his suitors at that stage.