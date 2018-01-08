Naby Keita: Liverpool pushing to bring signing forward

Liverpool are trying to bring forward Naby Keita’s signing following Philippe Coutinho’s transfer to Barcelona, according to The Times.

RB Leipzig midfielder Keita is currently due to become a Reds player at the end of the season, with his £57m transfer already sealed for July 1.

But in the wake of Coutinho’s £142m departure, the Anfield hierarchy are reportedly hoping to invest some of that mammoth fee in securing Keita’s early capture.

That remains unlikely. There is no official break clause in the deal that saw Keita return to Leipzig for the 2017/18 campaign, so Liverpool are reliant on convincing the German side to sell.

Given that the 22-year-old Guinea is crucial to Leipzig’s hopes of securing Champions League qualification this season, they will be keen to keep him for the rest of the campaign.

They are currently sitting fifth in the Bundesliga, level on points with third placed Borussia Dortmund and fourth placed Bayer Leverkusen.