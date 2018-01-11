Naby Keita: RB Leipzig ready to let midfielder join Liverpool this month

Liverpool’s chances of landing Naby Keita this month have increased.

According to German newspaper Bild, Keita’s club RB Leipzig have softened their stance on him leaving during the current month.

The Reds already have a deal in place to sign the 22-year-old in the summer, but are keen to bring the move forward following Philippe Coutinho’s £142m move to Barcelona.

Leipzig were initially reluctant to let Keita move to Anfield early because of the potential damage to their push for Champions League qualification.

But the latest report is that an additional fee of €15m-€20m would convince the Bundesliga side to agree to the deal.

The combination of knowing Liverpool have the Coutinho money burning a hole in their pocket, plus a sense that Keita might have already clocked off mentally, has reportedly resulted in the U-turn.

Liverpool are already committed to paying £57m for Keita on July 1, so the additional payment would take his fee beyond the £70m mark.