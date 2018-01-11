Naby Keita: RB Leipzig rule out early Liverpool move

RB Leipzig have put an end to speculation that Naby Keita will be allowed to join Liverpool this month.

The Guinea international, aged 22, has been strongly linked with an early switch to Anfield, with the Reds reportedly set to pay an additional £13m-plus fee on top of the £57m they have already agreed to sign Keita in July.

It had been reported that Leipzig had softened their stance on allowing their star to leave mid-season and were considering a deal.

But the club’s hierarchy has moved to stop those rumours and insist that Keita is not available this month.

Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuttl told the BBC: “The situation is the same as it was all season – there’s no reason for us to let Naby Keita go early.”

A spokesperson for the Bundesliga club added: “Nothing has changed and our position hasn’t changed from before regarding this transfer.”

Liverpool are thought to be keen to add Keita to their squad during the current window having lost attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona earlier this week.

But Leipzig are pushing for Champions League qualification and are keen to keep Keita at their disposal for as long as possible.