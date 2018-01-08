Newport County vs Tottenham Hotspur in FA Cup fourth round

Tottenham Hotspur have been drawn away to Newport County in the FA Cup fourth round.

After overseeing League One side AFC Wimbledon in their third round tie at Wembley over the weekend, Spurs now face a trip to south Wales to face League Two side Newport at Rodney Parade.

The Exiles recorded a shock 2-1 win over Championship team Leeds United in their own third round tie.

The tie will be played at some point over the weekend of January 26-29.

It will be the fifth time the teams have faced each other, but the first since 1960. They faced each other in the FA Cup in successive years in 1959 and 1960, but have never played each other since.

Spurs have won all four of the previous encounters.

Fourth round draw:

1 Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion

2 Peterborough United v Fleetwood Town or Leicester City

3 Huddersfield Town v Birmingham City

4 Notts County v Wolverhampton Wanderers or Swansea City

5 Yeovil Town v Manchester United

6 Carlisle United or Sheffield Wednesday v Stevenage or Reading

7 Cardiff City or Mansfield Town v Manchester City

8 MK Dons v Coventry City

9 Millwall v Rochdale

10 Southampton v Watford

11 Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion or Crystal Palace

12 AFC Bournemouth or Wigan Athletic v Shrewsbury Town or West Ham United

13 Hull City v Nottingham Forest

14 Newport County v Tottenham Hotspur

15 Norwich City or Chelsea v Newcastle United

16 Sheffield United v Preston North End