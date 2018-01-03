No Barcelona bid for Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona are yet to make a bid for Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho in the current transfer window, according to the BBC.

Despite reports that the Spanish league leaders would make their move early this month – and a Nike advert offering free Coutinho personalisation on Barca shirts until January 6 – no offer has been forthcoming in the three days since the January transfer window opened.

Barca’s most recent bid for Coutinho remains the £118m offer rejected by the Anfield hierarchy back in August.

But the BBC’s article points to reports in Spain that a new offer from Barcelona is imminent.

The Catalan giants are said to have rekindled their long-standing interest in 25-year-old Coutinho, with the Reds braced for a fresh approach.

The Merseysiders have so far opted against the vocal and public insistence that Coutinho would not be sold at any price that accompanied the summer transfer saga around their attacking midfielder.