Olivier Giroud’s agent in London to finalise Chelsea transfer

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud’s agent is in the UK today to finalise his transfer to Chelsea, according to Sky Italia and The Guardian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The France international’s representative Michael Manuello arrived in London this morning to work on the deal.

Giroud, aged 31, is expected to complete a £17.5m switch to Stamford Bridge before the transfer deadline passes this evening.

Arsenal have already announced the signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi has been pictured undergoing a medical at Dortmund.

Giroud’s move to the Blues is the final piece of the jigsaw.

He will compete with Spanish striker Alvaro Morata to lead the line for Antonio Conte’s side in the closing stages of the season and will hope to get more playing time ahead of this summer’s World Cup.

Giroud joined Arsenal from French side Montpellier in a £9.6m deal in 2012. He has scored 105 goals in 253 games for the Gunners.