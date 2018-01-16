Paul Scholes tipped to join former Man Utd team-mate Ryan Giggs with Wales

Newly appointed Wales manager Ryan Giggs is considering appointing his former Manchester United team-mate Paul Scholes to his coaching team, according to the Daily Mail.

Giggs was unveiled as Chris Coleman’s replacement yesterday, but no announcements have set been made about his backroom staff.

The 44-year-old, who is talking his first managerial role other than a short caretaker stint in charge of United after David Moyes’ sacking, is wants Welsh compatriots to work alongside him but is also considering non-Welsh candidates.

He would not rule out appointing his former colleague Scholes, saying only that he did not want to give names and that his appointments would be the right person for the job.

But his comments that he wants to appoint people he can trust suggests there will be United links given that he spent his entire career at Old Trafford from 1987 until 2016.

Giggs said: “It will be a balance of Welsh and potentially non-Welsh as well. I am not giving names, but they have to be right for the job.

“They have to be someone who is going to contribute to the success of the Welsh national team. That is my main focus.

“You have to have the right dynamic around the team. You don’t want to be managing your coaching staff, you have enough on managing your team. You have to have trust, but someone who will bring a lot to the team.

“It’s something I need to think about sooner rather than later. But I do have a few ideas and, whoever it will be, like me they will give their all for it. Experience would be good, but it has to be the right man for the job.”

Scholes was in discussions over the manager’s job at his hometown club Oldham Athletic last year.