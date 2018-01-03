Philippe Coutinho believes he has played his last Liverpool game

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho believes he has played his last game for the club, according to The Times.

The Brazil international was last in action for the Reds as they recorded a 2-1 win over Leicester City on December 30. He was left out of the squad for the New Year’s Day win over Burnley and is not expecting to turn out for Jurgen Klopp’s side again.

He is hopeful that his long-awaited move to Barcelona will go through this month. Liverpool will reportedly demand a fee of £133m in order to let him leave during the current transfer window.

Coutinho had a transfer request turned down during the last transfer window. The Reds rejected three offers from Barca, the highest of which was a bid of £118m in August, and insisted that he was not for sale at any price.

The Anfield hierarchy’s position seems to have softened since then and he could now be sold.

Coutinho joined Liverpool from Inter Milan for £8.5m in January 2013.