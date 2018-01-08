Philippe Coutinho paying £11.5m to Liverpool for Barcelona transfer

Brazil international Philippe Coutinho is stumping up £11.5m of his own cash in order to get his long-awaited transfer to Barcelona, according to The Times.

The attacking midfielder is set to pay £9m to Liverpool towards his transfer fee, and is committed to paying a further £2.5m in the future.

A controversial advert that appeared on Nike’s official website to announce Coutinho’s move to Barca and offer free shirt personalisation is reported to have led to the Reds changing the terms of the deal.

It seems Coutinho stepped in to pay the difference in order to make sure his move did not collapse.

He is expected to earn around £240,000-a-week at Camp Nou, which means he is paying almost his annual salary to Liverpool.

But it could be Nike who ultimately picks up the tab for their error. The sportswear brand, which sponsors both Coutinho and Barca, is tipped to increase his role as a brand ambassador, which will lead to a sizeable increase in his sponsorship fee.