Photo: Alexis Sanchez arrives at Carrington ahead of Man Utd transfer

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has been pictured arriving at Manchester United’s Carrington training ground ahead of his transfer.

The Chile international, aged 29, is expected to finalise his move to Old Trafford today. Ahead of that he has been going through the formalities at the Red Devils’ training ground.

You can see Sanchez being shuttled into Carrington in the back of a people carrier in the photos below.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is set to join the Gunners as part of a swap deal.