Photo: Arsenal starlet Marcus McGuane signs for Barcelona

Barcelona have completed the signing of Arsenal youngster Marcus McGuane.

The 18-year-old has been on the Gunners’ book since the age of six, but has now moved to the Camp Nou for an undisclosed fee.

He has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the option for a two-year extension, which potentially ties him to the Catalan giants until June 2023 and includes a €25m (£22.5m) release clause.

McGuane will initially link up with the Barcelona B team.

Writing on Twitter, the teenager said: “A dream come true. Today I signed for the biggest club in the world and tomorrow I start work.

“What a special day it has been for me and my family. Now I am ready to start this new chapter and challenge.”

The England Under-19 international had made two first-team appearance for the Gunners, both of which came in the Europa League earlier this season.