Photo: Chelsea’s Charly Musonda in Glasgow ahead of Celtic move

Chelsea youngster Charly Musonda has arrived in Glasgow ahead of a proposed loan move to Celtic.

The Belgian starlet is expected to join the Scottish champions on an 18-month deal that will see him spend the remainder of the current season and all of the 2018/19 campaign with Brendan Rodgers’ side, according to the BBC.

Musonda, aged 21, posed for photos at Glasgow airport when he flew in for talks at Celtic Park. He is expected to finalise his move before Wednesday’s transfer deadline.

Musonda joined Chelsea from Belgian side Anderlecht in 2012. His brothers Tika and Lamisha made the same move, but have since joined Spanish side Llagostera.

The Belgium Under-21 international spent part of the 2015/16 campaign and the first-half of last season on loan at Real Betis. He made 24 La Liga appearances and scored a single goal.

Since returning to Stamford Bridge, he has broken into the first-team. He has made seven senior appearances this term, including featuring in three Premier League games.