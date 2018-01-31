Photo: Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi undergoing Borussia Dortmund medical

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is undergoing a medical at German side Borussia Dortmund.

Following Arsenal’s signing of Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang today, Batshuayi is expected to move to Dortmund on loan for the remainder of the season as his replacement.

Gunners forward Olivier Giroud is then set to move to Chelsea to replace Batshuayi.

A leaked image showing Batshuayi on an exercise bike and decked out in Dortmund shorts suggests everything is going to plan so far.