Photo: Henrikh Mkhitaryan in London hotel ahead of move to Arsenal

Manchester United attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is staying at a hotel in central London as he awaits completion of his transfer to Arsenal.

The Armenia international, aged 28, is expected to join the Gunners as part of the deal that will see Alexis Sanchez move in the opposite direction.

Agent Mino Raiola was with him, which suggests the pair are killing time and waiting for the deal to go through. The transfer looks set to be completed today or tomorrow, so the waiting is nearly over for Mkhitaryan.