Photo: Konstantinos Mavropanos signs for Arsenal

Arsenal have completed the signing of Greece Under-21 international Konstantinos Mavropanos.

The 20-year-old centre-back finalised his £2.2m transfer from Greek Super League side PAS Giannina today.

You can see Mavropanos putting pen to paper on his contract with the Gunners in the photo below.

🔴 Young defender Konstantinos Mavropanos has joined the #Gunners. . #Arsenal #WeAreTheArsenal #Mavropanos

Manager Arsene Wenger has already confirmed that the youngster is not yet ready for his first-team and will be loaned out for the rest of the season.

The 6ft 4in defender has made 16 first team appearances and scored three goals so far this season.