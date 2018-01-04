Photo: Konstantinos Mavropanos signs for Arsenal

Arsenal have completed the signing of Greece Under-21 international Konstantinos Mavropanos.

The 20-year-old centre-back finalised his £2.2m transfer from Greek Super League side PAS Giannina today.

You can see Mavropanos putting pen to paper on his contract with the Gunners in the photo below.

Manager Arsene Wenger has already confirmed that the youngster is not yet ready for his first-team and will be loaned out for the rest of the season.

The 6ft 4in defender has made 16 first team appearances and scored three goals so far this season.