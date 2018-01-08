Photo: Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho passes Barcelona medical

Liverpool attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho has passed a medical ahead of his transfer to Barcelona.

The Brazil international underwent physical checks at a hospital this morning. A photo of him lying on a hospital bed with a beaming grin on his face indicated that he was not envisaging any problem. So it proved: everything went to plan and he has been cleared to join the Catalan giants.

Coutinho is now set to sign his contract and officially become a Barcelona player.