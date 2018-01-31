Photo: Olivier Giroud and Emerson Palmieri watch Chelsea’s 0-3 defeat to Bournemouth

Chelsea’s new signings Olivier Giroud and Emerson Palmieri were in the crowd to watch their 0-3 home defeat to Bournemouth this evening.

Giroud signed from Arsenal this afternoon, while left-back Palmieri arrived from Roma yesterday.

They settled into their seats at Stamford Bridge to watch their new team in action tonight, but it proved to be very uncomfortable viewing.

Goals from Callum Wilson, Junior Stanislas and Nathan Ake inflicted the sort of defeat Giroud was accustomed to observing from a sedentary position at Arsenal.