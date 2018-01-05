Photo: Ross Barkley signs Chelsea contract

England midfielder Ross Barkley has put pen to paper on his contract with Chelsea.

The 24-year-old joined the Blues today in a cut-price £15m move from Everton, where he was into the final six months of his contract.

Barkley signed a five-and-a-half year contract at Stamford Bridge this afternoon. He is now committed to Premier League champions Chelsea until June 2023.

You can see him signing the contract alongside Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia in the photo below.