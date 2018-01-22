Photo: Sir Alex Ferguson greets Alexis Sanchez at Old Trafford

Manchester United are rolling out the red carpet for Alexis Sanchez ahead of his transfer from Arsenal.

The Chile international, aged 29, had a personal greeter when he visited United’s Old Trafford stadium this morning. A certain Sir Alex Ferguson was on hand to meet Sanchez from his car.

Legendary United manager Ferguson, who tried to sign Sanchez himself back in 2011, was photographed chatting to the passengers in a vehicle that has been ferrying the Arsenal player and his entourage around.