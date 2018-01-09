Photo: Spurs’ Georges-Kevin Nkoudou poses with Burnley shirt after loan move

Tottenham Hotspur winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou has moved to Burnley on loan for the remainder of the 2017/18 season.

The former France Under-21 international, aged 22, joined the Clarets earlier today.

After finalising his move, Nkoudou posed with a Burnley home shirt bearing his name and new shirt number, 7, at the Lancashire club’s Gawthorpe training ground.

He will be hoping to add to his one Premier League appearance so far this season with Sean Dyche’s side during the second half of the campaign.