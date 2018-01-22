Photos: Alexis Sanchez posing in Man Utd kits

Manchester United’s new signing Alexis Sanchez has been posing for photos in the club’s array of kits.

The Chilean’s arrival from Arsenal was confirmed this evening. Sanchez, aged 29, was pressed into action for a post-signing photoshoot.

You can see him wearing the Red Devils’ home kit and new training gear in the selection of photos below.

A natural on the pitch AND in front of the cameras! 📸 #Alexis7 pic.twitter.com/xRprFt6YAQ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 22, 2018

Sanchez has also donned a United shirt on the Old Trafford turf for the first time. You can see him doing just that in the video below.