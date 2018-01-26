Photos: Alexis Sanchez’s dogs don Man Utd training gear

Alexis Sanchez has shared photos showing his beloved dogs decked out in Manchester United training gear.

The Chilean left Arsenal to join United on Monday. His golden retrievers, Atom and Humber, have wasted no time in following their master and switching allegiances from the Gunners to the Red Devils.

Sanchez posted pictures to his Instagram account showing each of the dogs wearing a United-branded hooded bodywarmer. Not that either of them look particularly thrilled to be modelling the kit.