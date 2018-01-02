Photos: Man Utd launch new green training kit
Manchester United have unveiled a range of new training gear.
While it is now commonplace for Premier League sides to change their training kit each season, it appears the Red Devils have opted to go a step further with a mid-season change.
The new gear is predominantly sage green in colour, though silver and grey options are also available.
You can see United stars Ander Herrera, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata modelling the new training kit below.
Keep working in the new year. 💪
Introducing our new Training Wear by @adidasfootball.
Get yours here: https://t.co/FRNZ6AQtl4 #HereToCreate #MUFC pic.twitter.com/jJW9xewyHp
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 2, 2018