Photos: Philippe Coutinho returns to Liverpool

Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has made an unexpected return to the club.

Just a few weeks after his big-money move to Barcelona, the Brazil international was back on Merseyside yesterday to visit his old team-mates and say goodbye properly.

Coutinho, aged 25, put in an underwhelming display on his Barca debut last weekend. After playing in the 2-1 win over Alaves, he flew to Liverpool to deliver his farewells in person.

He posed for photos with Adam Lallana and Alberto Moreno at the Reds’ Melwood training ground.