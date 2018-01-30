Skip to main content

Photos: Philippe Coutinho returns to Liverpool

Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has made an unexpected return to the club.

Just a few weeks after his big-money move to Barcelona, the Brazil international was back on Merseyside yesterday to visit his old team-mates and say goodbye properly.

Coutinho, aged 25, put in an underwhelming display on his Barca debut last weekend. After playing in the 2-1 win over Alaves, he flew to Liverpool to deliver his farewells in person.

He posed for photos with Adam Lallana and Alberto Moreno at the Reds’ Melwood training ground.

Back to say his farewells… a class act this little genius 👋🎩 @phil.coutinho

