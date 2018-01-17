Photos: Theo Walcott in an Everton shirt
Everton have completed the signing of Arsenal winger Theo Walcott.
The England international, aged 28, joined the Toffees in a £20m deal this afternoon. He signed a three-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him at Goodison Park until June 2021.
After 12 years with the Gunners, and having previously for Southampton, Walcott donned his new blue shirt for a post-signing photoshoot.
You can see him posing in the Merseyside club’s home kit in the selection of photos above and below.
Happy to confirm I have today joined @everton 🔵⚪ #EFC pic.twitter.com/BSoTJgRXq2
— Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) January 17, 2018