Photos: Theo Walcott in an Everton shirt

Everton have completed the signing of Arsenal winger Theo Walcott.

The England international, aged 28, joined the Toffees in a £20m deal this afternoon. He signed a three-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him at Goodison Park until June 2021.

After 12 years with the Gunners, and having previously for Southampton, Walcott donned his new blue shirt for a post-signing photoshoot.

You can see him posing in the Merseyside club’s home kit in the selection of photos above and below.