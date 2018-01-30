Photos: Toby Alderweireld, Christian Eriksen, Erik Lamela, Hugo Lloris and Danny Rose return to Spurs training ahead of Man Utd game

Tottenham Hotspur have welcomed a quintet of first-team stars back to training ahead of tomorrow evening’s Premier League clash with Manchester United.

Perhaps that most significant development was the return to training of star defender Toby Alderweireld. The Belgium international has been sidelined since sustaining a hamstring injury during the Champions League win over Real Madrid at Wembley at the start of November.

The 28-year-old took part in a recovery session on Tuesday.

Also back in training are Christian Eriksen (illness), Erik Lamela (gluteus muscle), Hugo Lloris (illness) and Danny Rose (knee).

