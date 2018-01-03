Photos: Wayne Rooney snubs Paul Pogba handshake

Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney wasn’t interested in any pre-match pleasantries ahead of the New Year’s Day meeting between the Red Devils and Rooney’s Everton side.

As the two teams lined up in the Goodison Park tunnel before kick-off, Rooney found himself alongside United’s skipper for the day Paul Pogba.

While the French midfielder was keen to acknowledge his former skipper, Rooney wasn’t having it. He snubbed a handshake from Pogba and instead opted to stare straight ahead rather than engage with his ex-teammate.