Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang alludes to Arsenal speculation on social media

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has written a cryptic social media post amid speculation that he could sign for Arsenal.

The Gabon international, aged 28, took to Instagram this afternoon to post an update reading: “Hate me or love me.”

Aubameyang’s message was accompanied by emojis of a newspaper, a rolled up newspaper, a grinning emoji and three tensed bicep emojis.

Presumably the message is that he is staying strong in the wake of lots of newspaper talk about his future. Members of Dortmund’s hierarchy have given interviews criticising him in recent weeks.

He was omitted from the team for the Bundesliga side’s last two games, but he is in the 18-man squad for tomorrow’s game against Freiburg. With that in mind, it might also be a reference to coming back into favour with Dortmund.