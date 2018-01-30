Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arrives at Arsenal training ground ahead of transfer

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has arrived at Arsenal’s training ground to complete his transfer.

The Gabon international, aged 28, is expected to join the Gunners in a £60m deal.

Earlier this afternoon, he was spotted arriving at Dortmund airport, as you can see in the video below.

He boarded a private jet to the UK and landed at Luton Airport at 2pm. Within the past hour, he has arrived at Arsenal’s London Colney training ground.

Aubameyang and the Gunners now face a wait because Dortmund have not yet signed the paperwork for the deal. They are refusing to part company with their star striker until they have secured a replacement.

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud and Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi are among the players being targeted by the Bundesliga side.

But the fact that Aubameyang has been allowed to travel to London and has headed straight for the training ground suggests the deal is imminent. The Gunners will be confident of getting the deal done before tomorrow’s transfer deadline.