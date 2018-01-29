Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal agree £60m deal with Borussia Dortmund

Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund have agreed a principle a £60m fee for the transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Bild.

The 28-year-old now looks set to become a Gunners player, although the deal is dependent on Dortmund being able to sign a replacement. They are expected to move to bring Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi in on loan for the remainder of the 2017/18 season.

Batshuayi, aged 24, is down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and, despite his two goals in yesterday’s FA Cup fourth round win over Newcastle United, expected to make the switch to Germany.

Dortmund failed to convince Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud to join them as a makeweight in the Aubameyang deal.

Gabon international Aubameyang returned to the Dortmund starting lineup for the first time since December 16 for Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Freiburg.

The Gunners will hope that the deal can now be finalised before Wednesday’s transfer deadline. Manager Arsene Wenger will be keeen to add goals to his side following Alexis Sanchez’s move to Manchester United.