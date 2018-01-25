Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang named in Borussia Dortmund squad to face Freiburg

Borussia Dortmund have picked Arsenal target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in their squad to face Freiburg this weekend.

The Gabon international’s prospective move to the Emirates Stadium does not appear to be close to completion after he was brought in from the cold by his current club.

Aubameyang has been left out of the squad for Dortmund’s last two games against Wolfsburg and Hertha Berlin for disciplinary reasons, with the German club’s hierarchy openly questioning his attitude.

But head coach Peter Stoger has picked the 28-year-old in his 18-man squad for the Freiburg match. He said the wantaway star had trained well this week and forced his way back into contention for matches.

Arsenal have had two bids for Aubameyang rejected in recent days and are still pushing for a deal as they seek to replace Alexis Sanchez’s goals following his transfer to Manchester United.

The deal does not appear to be imminent, though Aubameyang could yet be pulled from the squad.