Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang starts for Dortmund, Arsenal told to pay £60m

Arsenal target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made his first start for Borussia Dortmund since December 16 yesterday.

The Gabon international, aged 28, was named in the starting lineup for Dortmund’s 2-2 draw against Freiburg on Saturday.

His reintegration to the team comes as the Sunday Mirror reports that the Gunners must stump up £60m if they want to sign Aubameyang during the current transfer window.

Speaking after the game, Dortmund general manager Michael Zorc told Sky Sports: “Either our demands are met, then there may be still a transfer.

“But, if they are not fulfilled, Auba plays until the summer in Dortmund.

“So it is discussed by the way also with the family Aubameyang and accepted.”

He added: “Arsenal has started several attempts so far. We have all refused.”

The January transfer window closes on Wednesday evening, so the Gunners will need to move quickly if they want to get the deal done this month.

Manager Arsene Wenger will be keen to add goals to his squad after selling Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United last week.

Aubameyang played the full 90 minutes against Freiburg, but was not on the scoresheet. Dortmund needed an injury time goal from Jeremy Toljan to salvage a point and move up to fifth in the Bundesliga table.