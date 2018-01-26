Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer: Arsene Wenger gives update

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has given an update on his pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – and he doesn’t sound particularly confident about the transfer.

Speaking at his press conference this morning, Wenger told reporters the deal was “far from being close” to completition. That would suggest a significant breakthrough will be needed if the Gunners are going to get their man before the transfer window closes on Wednesday evening.

Arsenal have already failed with the bids for the Gabon international, who has been recalled to the Dortmund squad for tomorrow’s game against Freiburg having been dropped for the past two matches.

The Gunners were hoping to sign the 28-year-old for around €50m, but Dortmund are reportedly holding out for a fee of €70m.

Chief executive, Ivan Gazidis, chief scout Sven Mislintat and contract negotiator Huss Fahmy have all been dispatched to Dortmund to hold talks with the German side, but the negotiations have so far been unsuccessful.