Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang undergoing Arsenal medical

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is undergoing a medical at Arsenal this morning ahead of a £60m transfer, according to Sky Sports.

The Gabon international, aged 28, arrived in the UK yesterday afternoon by private jet and, immediately after landing at Luton airport, travelled to the Gunners’ London Colney training ground.

This morning he is going through the requisite physical checks with the Arsenal medical team.

Assuming everything goes smoothly with those formalities, he is expected to complete his switch to the Gunners before the transfer window closes later today.

Dortmund refused to sanction the deal until they had lined up a replacement. They now look set to sign Michy Batshuayi on loan from Chelsea, with the Blues signing Olivier Giroud from Arsenal.

The Bundesliga side will need to get Batshuayi or another striker signed up by 5pm – the German transfer deadline – to ensure everything goes smoothly with the three interlinked deals.