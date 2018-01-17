Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s dad flies to UK for Arsenal talks

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s dad has flown to London to help seal his transfer to Arsenal.

According to German newspaper Bild, Pierre-Francois Aubameyang, who also acts as his son’s agent, is in the UK to work on the deal.

The Gabon international, aged 28, is expected to finalise a £53m switch to the Emirates Stadium in the coming days. Arsenal Wenger and the Gunners’ recruitment team have turned to Aubameyang as they prepare to lose Alexis Sanchez to rivals Manchester United.

Aubameyang has been embroiled in a series of suspensions and disciplinary problems in recent months over his off-field attitude. It appears the Dortmund hierarchy have finally lost patience and are ready to cash-in on their star forward.

Aubameyang Snr’s arrival in the capital suggests that all parties are expected the matter to be resolved in the near future.

Wenger predicted that Sanchez’s future would be settled by yesterday afternoon. While that soft deadline has been and gone, the deals are likely to be completed in close succession.