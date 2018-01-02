PSG targeting Marouane Fellaini on a free transfer

Paris Saint-Germain are plotting to sign Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini on a free transfer, according to Belgian newspaper Le Dernière Heure.

The 30-year-old is now into the final 12 months of his United contract and is able to sign a pre-contract agreement with PSG or any other club outside the Premier League.

Turkish sides Galatasaray and particularly Besiktas are also tracking the former Everton man, who is a target for Chinese Super League sides, too.

The report claims a source close to the player is briefing that he has already received three offers from clubs who are keen to sign him as a free agent this summer.

United boss Jose Mourinho is keen to keep Fellaini in his squad, but there has been no agreement yet over salary or contract length between club and player.

Fellaini can command a sizeable salary – particularly given that his suitors would not need to stump up a transfer free – but is said to also be keen on securing a serious sporting challenge.