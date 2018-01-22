Real Madrid lining up £200m bid for Tottenham’s Harry Kane

Real Madrid are plotting a world record bid to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, according to the Sunday Times.

The Spanish giants are reportedly prepared to make England international Kane the world’s first £200m player. They are planning an overhaul of their squad this summer following a disappointing season so far.

But Spurs are said to be determined to resist even a record bid from Los Blancos. Chairman Daniel Levy is trying to dampen Madrid’s interest by insisting that he will not sell at any price.

Levy wants to ensure Kane and head coach Mauricio Pochettino are settled and committed to the club as they prepare to start life in their new stadium next season. He is hoping to tie both down to new long-term contracts.

The plan is that renewed commitment from Kane and Pochettino would convince the likes of Toby Alderweireld, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli to sign contract extensions of their own.