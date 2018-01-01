Real Madrid to offer Gareth Bale in part-exchange for Harry Kane

Real Madrid are ready to offer Gareth Bale back to Tottenham Hotspur as part of a bid to sign Harry Kane, according to the Daily Star.

Wales international Bale, aged 28, left Spurs to join Madrid for a then world record fee of £85.3m in September 2013. But he could now come back to north London as a makeweight in a deal to take Kane in the opposite direction.

Kane, aged 24, has confirmed himself as one of the world’s top strikers with his goals in the Champions League this season and a record-breaking 2017.

He is believed to be one of Los Blancos’ top transfer targets – so much so that they are tipped to offer £150m cash plus Bale in an effort to convince Spurs to part with their homegrown ace.

There is no chance of such a deal happening during the current transfer window, so Madrid are likely to launch any bid at the end of the season.