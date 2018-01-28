Real Madrid plot £500m moves for Harry Kane, Eden Hazard and David de Gea

Real Madrid are planning to spend £500m on a trio of Premier League stars, according to the Daily Mail.

The struggling Spanish giants wants to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, Chelsea attacking midfielder Eden Hazard and Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

European champions Madrid are expected to overhaul their squad at the end of the current season. They are currently fourth in La Liga, and trail rivals Barcelona by 19 points.

Kane, aged 24, Hazard, aged 27, and De Gea, also aged 27, have all been strongly linked with moves to the Bernabeu in recent months.

They are reportedly now ready to break the world transfer record to lodge a £200m bid for Hazard. They are also tipped to bid at a similar level for Spurs star Kane, and invest £100m in luring Spain international De Gea from United.

Several current first-team stars at Madrid are expected to be offloaded to help fund new signings.