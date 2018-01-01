Real Madrid prepare £120m opening offer for Eden Hazard

Real Madrid are ready to offer Chelsea a British record £120m fee for Eden Hazard, according to The Sun.

Los Blancos, who have long been credited with interest in signing the Belgium international, are said to be lining up a concrete bid.

Their planned opening offer would smash the British transfer record of £89.7m, which was paid by Manchester United to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016.

Hazard, aged 26, is under contract at Stamford Bridge until June 2020, but has so far declined to sign an extension to keep him at the club beyond that.

Madrid are reportedly banking on Chelsea being reluctant to risk Hazard entering the final 12 months of his contract at the end of next season and are hoping they will cash-in before then if he still hasn’t committed to a new contract.

Hazard is currently in his sixth season with the Blues, having joined from French side Lille in 2012.